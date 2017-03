For the third year in a row, LifeROOTS will be bringing the community together for a taste of fun and fundraising at its annual “Pie Day Event” held on National Pi Day, March 14th. The event will take place at Builder’s Source Appliance Gallery located at 308 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107.

At the event you can have all-you-can-eat pie, including savory pie and sweet pie, we are getting the details that you need to attend.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living