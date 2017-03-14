Alex Holguin believes his big future is only a year away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico boxer Alex Holguin is certain one day he will be eating with boxing’s big boys. For now, the 27-year-old Super Featherweight is focused on his next fight. Holguin will face Jeremy Longoria at the Albuquerque Convention Center Saturday on a Victory Promotions card.

The fight is one of seven professional bouts on the card. It will be the first fight at home for the 10-1 Holguin in about a year. Holguin started his combat career with kickboxing and says he will never become an MMA fighter. He didn’t like it when a cousin took him for a spin in the sport. Holguin started boxing at the age of 15.

He said the “sweet science” saved him.

“Actually I started fighting because I was getting into to trouble at school,” said Holguin. “I joined the PAL program. It really helped me out. It kept me were I needed to be and brought my temper down a lot.”

Holguin has been signed with boxing promoter veteran Cameron Dunkin for close to a year and hopes it leads to the big time. Former World Champion Danny Romero Jr. once fought for Dunkin.

One of his former trainers is also in Holguin’s corner. Sergio Chavez believes Holguin has what it takes to reach the top.

“In a couple of years I believe we can make some noise,” said Chavez.

Holguin wants to be a ranked fighter by 2018 and he knows what he has to do to make that happen.

“I got to keep that ball going,” said Holguin. “I got to stay focused, stay hungry and just keep on winning. Hopefully I catch someones attention, someone sees the talent that I know I have.”