Albuquerque police searching for men accused of abusing women

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is putting three men’s faces out there, hoping someone knows where they are. Police say they all have active warrants for their arrest for abusing women.

Marty Peynasta is accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a baseball bat. Jaylen Martinez is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend while she held their 1-year-old child, and police say Dustin Jessamine attacked his girlfriend, then threatened to kill her if she answered the door for police.

If you know where any of these men are, call Albuquerque police.

