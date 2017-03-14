Police investigating accident in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are responding to an accident involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle in southwest Albuquerque.

APD says the crash happened at the intersection of Sage and Blazick SW. Police say the motorcyclist was transported to UNM Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Albuquerque police say the intersection will remain closed while officers investigate. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

No further information is available.

