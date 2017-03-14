Albuquerque business making drivers smile with ART signs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business on Central is making drivers stuck in Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction smile.

For decades, Duran Central Pharmacy on Central Avenue near Rio Grande has been offering customers everything from food, gifts and even a pharmacy.

But with ART construction now up and down Central, Duran’s is also offering people a laugh.

“We just thought there’s a lot of people waiting in line and if we could just make them laugh instead of get mad, that was our purpose,” said owner of Duran Central Pharmacy, Mona Ghattas.

Ghattas is talking about the signs outside of her business on Central.

One sign says, “A.R.T. better with meds.”

The other sign says, “A.R.T. easier to swallow with red and green.”

Ghattas said businesses are hurting on Central, but the signs aren’t meant to attack the project.

“You know we can’t do anything about the construction,” said Ghattas. “We can’t fix it, so let’s be positive about it and have a little humor and brighten up our day.”

Customers KRQE News 13 spoke with said they love the signs.

“I see a lot of negativity surrounding the ART project and I think it’s neat that they can turn something that can be a little bit negative to these local businesses and have fun with it,” said Kaitlyn Kilcoyne.

They said it also makes them laugh.

“That’s cute,” said Merrilou Long. “They’re creative.”