Albuquerque BioPark celebrates marine mammals

By Published:
marine mammals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is celebrating its marine mammals and you’re invited.

Zoo officials say many of the animals all over the world need help with changing climate and polluted oceans. So, the BioPark is hosting its marine mammal celebration this week.

Visitors will learn why these animals are endangered and how they can help.

“Thursday we’ll have otters and the education department will have special discovery stations and there will be a film about otters in the theater,” Holly Casman, Aquarium Manager, said. “Friday’s dedicated to dolphins and vaquitas, and Saturday will be all about whales.”

The events will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be special movie showings at the Aquarium Theater.

