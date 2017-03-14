AFD: Fire crews responding to Bosque fire near Alameda

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department says firefighters are on scene at a fire in the Bosque near Alameda.

AFD says Albuquerque firefighters and the Bernalillo County Fire Department are responding to the blaze near Alameda and the river.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office also says that Alameda is closed to traffic between Rio Grande Boulevard and Corrales Road due to the fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way and will provide updates.

***Alameda Closed in both directions between Rio Grande Blvd and Corales Road, due to a Bosque fire.*** Avoid the area. — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) March 14, 2017