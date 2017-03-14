AFD: Fire crews responding to Bosque fire near Alameda

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department says firefighters are on scene at a fire in the Bosque near Alameda.

AFD says Albuquerque firefighters and the Bernalillo County Fire Department are responding to the blaze near Alameda and the river.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office also says that Alameda is closed to traffic between Rio Grande Boulevard and Corrales Road due to the fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way and will provide updates.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s