Three players leaving Lobo women’s basketball program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos junior guard Jayda Bovero is one of three players who have decided to leave Mike Bradbury’s team after his first season. Freshmen Hannah Sjerven and Brittany Panetti are also leaving for what Bradbury said were new opportunities. Bradbury and Bovero mutually agreed to part ways.

Bovero played in 29 games, averaging a little under five points and nearly four rebounds per contest. Sjerven, a six-foot-two center, played in 13 games. She scored 37 total points with 24 rebounds. She decided to leave after Bradbury met with her parents. Sjerven is said to be looking for a better fit.

“Hannah is a great kid and a hard worker, I have tremendous respect for Hannah and wish her the best in finding the perfect fit for her,” said Bradbury. Forward Brittany Panetti played in only eight games as a Lobo.

“Brittany has also decided to transfer to a place where she can get more playing time,” Bradbury said. “We will continue to support Brittany and help her find another school.”