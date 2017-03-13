Suspected car thief bonds out of jail, arrested twice more in stolen vehicles



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted felon has crossed paths with Albuquerque police three different times in the last three months, and each time they said he’s been in a stolen vehicle. He also has the same person riding as passenger.

In January, Albuquerque police said Morris Mora, 28, was in a stolen car when he caused a scary crash in the North Valley. According to police, Mora was trying to dodge officers. Witnesses told police a silver Chevy Malibu ran a red light and crashed into two cars, sending an innocent woman to the hospital. They said a man, later identified as Mora, fled from the crash scene on foot. Police caught up the Mora a few blocks away. Police said the woman who was with him was 28-year-old Eboni Palma.

He was out of jail just five days later. Court records show Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Judge Kenny Montoya set Mora’s bond at $10,000 cash or surety. Mora bonded out for $1,000.

However, it didn’t take him long to get into trouble — a week after the crash officers caught up with Mora again.

In February, police responded to a call from an Albuquerque man who said he was tracking the location of his stolen Ford truck. Officers tracked the truck to a home on Claremont Avenue. According to complaint, they found Mora and Palma inside. Mora was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and for receiving and transferring a vehicle.

Court documents show that case was dismissed two weeks later because prosecutors were waiting for evidence from the Albuquerque Police Department. Mora was released from jail within two weeks.

Then, last Wednesday, Mora and Palma were both arrested. The duo was found in a stolen Dodge truck. According to detectives, Mora had a substance in his left, front pocket that tested positive for heroin. They also found a gun in a backpack.

Back in 2008, Mora was convicted of aggravated assault on a police officer. He was also convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Those are both felonies, meaning he’s not allowed to have a gun.

This time, the state filed a motion asking a judge to keep Mora behind bars with no bond. The hearing is set for Tuesday.