Spring cleaning made easy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring is in the air and the dust is too.

It’s that time to get out cleaning products and one local business has tips on how to make getting ready for Spring easy.

“Less is more” is a great concept to keep in mind while trying to make the process of Spring cleaning easier. Expert, Miriam Ortiz y Pino with More than Organized, suggests keeping surfaces clear and weekly maintenance all year long.

Pino also recommends having a place for everything and using trays to move items in groups easier.

Finding time to clean can be difficult, but Pino suggests putting it on a calendar and working it into a routine.

