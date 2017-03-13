Sheriff’s deputies ask for help finding stolen artwork

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding several pieces of stolen artwork.

The pieces of art were taken from a home in the North Valley sometime between Feb. 12 and Feb. 15. Deputies say the art is worth more than $8,000.

If you recognize any of the pieces or know who took them, call deputies.

BCSO asks for help finding stolen artwork

 

