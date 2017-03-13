Santa Fe County adopts ‘Smart911’ system to help first responders

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County has made a move to make sure its residents are safer. They have adopted the National Safety Database, Smart911.

Smart911 is a voluntary database that allows people to create a profile with personal information, like medical conditions, how many kids are in a home, and details that would help a first responder.

“So really it just runs the gamut, anything you want to tell us about that we need to know when we’re responding and we’ll have it at our fingertips when you call,” said Ken Martinez, Regional Emergency Communications Center.

San Juan County was the first in the state to implement the safety database back in 2013. The information given to Smart911 is secure and there’s no cost to register.

