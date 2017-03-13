Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Navajo Nation mourning officer’s death

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. KRQE News 13 is working to learn more details from authorities on a suspect in the shooting death of a Navajo Nation police officer. It happened late Saturday night around 11 near Prewitt According to officials, Officer Houston James Largo was responding to a domestic violence call when he was shot. He was then taken to UNM Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials say the suspect is in custody. Largo was a decorated officer who served with the Navajo Nation Police Department for almost five years.

Full story: Navajo Police Officer dies after shooting in northwestern New Mexico

2. The House Intelligence Committee is requesting that the Justice Department turn over any evidence supporting president trump’s wiretapping claims by Monday. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling on Trump to prove his claims that former President Obama tapped phones in trump tower during the campaign. No word on whether the Trump Administration plans to meet that request.

Full story: McCain to Trump: Provide wiretap evidence or retract claim

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky. A cold front passing over eastern New Mexican will cool high temperatures to the 60s for those along and east of the Central Mountains. The rest of the state can expect similar temperatures to what was felt over the weekend (60s and 70s).

Full story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. The House is expected to discuss a $6 billion budget plan that was just passed by the Senate. The Senate passed two bills Saturday that shore up funding for schools and state agencies and would also raise taxes and fees by $350 million. Both proposals already made it through the House but need to go through again for a final passage because of Senate amendments. Governor Martinez has urged lawmakers to avoid raising taxes and to tighten government spending.

Full story: New Mexico Senate approves tax hike, budget plan

5. A new book featuring Bernalillo County’s favorite spokes-sheep is available. The second book stars “BernCo Bernie” learning about subjects like local produce and ecology. Many of the characters are based on real members of the community. The books are available at libraries and other county facilities.

Full story: Bernalillo County holds release party for 2nd Bernco Bernie book

The Morning’s Top Stories