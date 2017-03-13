Medical experts push for bill requiring insurance to cover donor breast milk costs

mother holds her baby
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 11, 2011 file photo, a mother holds her newborn baby at a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. A study released Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 shows pregnancy affects not only a woman’s body: It changes parts of her brain structure too. (Michael Zamora/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neonatologists from the University of New Mexico Hospital are asking lawmakers to pass a bill they say could save the lives of premature babies.

House Bill 156 would require insurance companies to cover costs of donor breast milk at hospitals that provide care for at-risk babies. Right now, there is no specific coverage for donor breast milk, but neonatologists say not all moms are able to provide their babies with the breast milk they need.

“Donor breast milk will save babies’ lives, will improve quality care of babies’ lives and will decrease medical spending in the state,” neonatologist Beatrice Stefanescu said.

Neonatologists say by using donor breast milk, the estimated savings would surpass $1.5 million.

