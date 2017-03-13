High-pressure will dominate our weather this week leading to sunny skies and warm temperatures. Most of the state will be in the 70’s and 80’s through Sunday. Here in the Albuquerque area we will be in the high 70’s through Friday and then we may hit the 80’s by the weekend. We will change our pattern to a stormier outlook but that’s another 10 days away.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
