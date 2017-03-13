Man accused of taking teen to get body piercing without parents’ consent

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school coach has been suspended after allegedly taking a student get body piercings.

Victor Gutierrez, 26, is a club soccer coach as well as a coach at Mayfield High School. They say Gutierrez took the 16-year-old girl to a local tattoo shop in January to get the piercings without her parents’ consent or knowledge.

Under state law minors must have a parent or legal guardian present and have written consent to receive services. Investigators say Gutierrez manipulated that in this case.

He was arrested earlier this month and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.