Local actors showcase monologue on stage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Twenty-five finalists have been selected to be showcased on stage.

The New Mexico Film Foundation is giving local actors the chance to perform live on stage for local directors all while being projected on a large format screen for the audience.

Each finalist will perform a monologue or side, then given an adjustment to that piece and then the actor will perform the same piece again.

This all takes place Friday, March 17, at the South Broadway Cultural Center.

For more information on the showcase, visit the New Mexico Film Foundation’s website.