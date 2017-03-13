Lobo baseball sweep Mountain West weekly baseball awards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time this season Ray Birmingham’s Lobos have swept the Mountain West conference weekly baseball honors.

First baseman Jack Zoellner is the Mountain West Player of the Week. Zoellner batted .529 for the week going 9 for 17. He had a pair of home runs, three doubles, two walks and eight RBI. He also scored four runs. Zoellner also didn’t do so bad defensively. He had 44 putouts and four assists from first base.

Lobo pitcher Tyler Stevens is the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week. Stevens tossed a complete game in the Lobos 11-1 opening series victory over San Jose State Friday. He only gave up four hits with the one run. Stevens struck out eight batters and walked one. At one stretch during the game he retired 15 consecutive batters and 17 of 18 in a 105 pitch performance.

The Lobos went 4-0 for the week. The 11-3 Lobos return to play Tuesday for a two game series at Oklahoma State. The Lobos will go into that series with the number one RPI in all of college baseball.