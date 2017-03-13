Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky. A cold front passing over eastern NM will cool high temperatures to the 60s for those along and east of the Central Mountains… the rest of the state can expect similar temperatures to what was felt over the weekend (60s and 70s). Winds will be breezy at times for those across central & eastern NM – sustained winds ranging between 10-20mph within the Rio Grande Valley. No significant rain, snow or t-storms in today’s forecast – plan on a full day of sunshine with passing high clouds.

TUESDAY: Warming up! High pressure sliding overhead will give way to another day of sunshine and well above average temperatures. Expect highs to soar well into the 70s in the Albuquerque-metro area.

MIDWEEK: With high pressure in control… nothing but sunshine, dry conditions and warm temperatures can be expected. Nice outdoor weather stretching through midweek into the weekend.