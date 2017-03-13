John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

If you have any outdoor plans, this week is for you! Expect plenty of sunshine all week long as a ridge of high pressure builds into the state, deflecting any and all storms well north of the state. As the ridge builds in, temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the week. Some areas will be near record highs, especially toward the weekend when Albuquerque is expected to hit 80° and parts of the southeast will be near 90°!

Looking long term, the next storm to potentially hit the state will not arrive until the middle of next week, so between now and then enjoy this warm, springlike weather!