In The Kitchen: National Nutrition Month

Sara Robbins, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist from Dairy Max joined New Mexico Living to review what we eat in a day and let us know how we can make it better.

March is National Nutrition Month and dietitians are working to help us eat a little better by giving us tips and the knowledge we need to making small changes in our diets. Carmelina submitted a “day of meals” to Sara and she found that Carmelina needs to up her caloric intake and add some superfoods such as dairy, chia seeds and quinoa.

For more information on making small changes and healthy improvements to your meal plan, visit their website.

