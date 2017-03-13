Enjoy a fun night of spa indulgences, shopping, fashion and more at the 2017 Girls Night Out with proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico.

Girls Night Out is pampering for your mind, body and spirit plus, you will be helping families keep close when their children are in the hospital.

Friday, April 28, 2017

6:00pm to 10:00pm

Isleta Resort and Casino, 11000 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque NM 87105

Each year, over 1,000 women (21 & up) shop, pamper and treat themselves at Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico’s premier shopping and indulgence event ­ Girls Night Out. The event features over 100 retail vendor booths, free beauty and food indulgence providers, fashion, pampering, and entertainment for mind, body and spirit.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico

Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico has helped lessen the burden for more than 45,000 families whose children are hospitalized or receiving treatment for an illness or injury by providing temporary affordable lodging. In addition, the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital provide quality respite services and receive over 14,500 visits annually.

Learn about donating and volunteering here »