Elijah Brown issued a one game suspension by Mountain West

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If he decides to return to New Mexico, Lobos guard Elijah Brown will have to watch the first game from the bench. The Mountain West has given Brown a one game suspension for accumulated violations of the league’s sportsmanship rule.The Lobos had appealed the suspension but they lost.

Brown just recently had an incident in which he tripped a Fresno State basketball player during a loss in the Mountain West Tournament. When talking about the latest incident Brown said, “I mean it looks like I took his leg out from underneath him and threw him on the ground. So, I mean I don’t know.  I was just running back on defense and our legs got caught up. It was just a basketball play that happened.”

Brown received a flagrant one foul in the incident against Fresno State. He was also involved in at least two prior incidents in which his sportsmanship was questioned.

 

 

