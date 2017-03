ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Rio Grande Boulevard NW is closed near Chavez Road NW due to a crash.

BCSO says the crash is between Chavez Road NW and the 6400 block of Rio Grande Boulevard. No further information is available at this time.

