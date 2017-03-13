Community Calendar: Kevin Rudi Foundation 5K

Matthew Duran from the Kevin Rudi Foundation, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to take part in the 3rd annual Rudi 5k in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Kevin Rudi suffered from sarcoma, a rare type of cancer and lost his battle as a young man. All the proceeds from the run, go to the foundation which helps by giving funding to sarcoma research.

The runs begin at the Memorial Stadium Field House at New Mexico State University at 9 a.m. To join the run and find out more about the Kevin Rudi Foundation, visit their website.

