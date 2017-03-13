City to present more possible changes for Central Avenue corridor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even after the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project is done later this year, the orange barrels may not be gone for long. The city is looking at more ways to give Central Avenue a makeover.

It’s all part of a bigger plan to connect all the neighborhoods along Central, and make it even more of a destination.

Right now where Monte Vista runs into Girard and Central, there’s not much going on besides fast food. However, a new proposal may change all of that.

“Create a park or a green in front of it, in order to give, to present a better face to the entry into Nob Hill,” said Marina Khoury, a partner at DPZ.

The idea behind the park is to give a clear distinction from each neighborhood along Central, but make it flow at the same time.

“To align it with the transit investments that are going to be coming through ART, so it’s to definitely make it more walkable, more pedestrian friendly,” said Khoury.

In addition to adding a new park at the entrance of Nob Hill, Khoury said extra parking garages would be added in areas like behind Yanni’s Restaurant.

Another idea is to start building up in Nob Hill, while preserving the one story flavor. While some residents like the idea of a new park and more parking, they feel like adding taller buildings will take away an important charm of the neighborhood.

“It’s a tough one because we also depend on our beautiful view of the mountains, and if you lose that, you lose a lot,” said Lauri Domski, Nob Hill resident.

Nob Hill is just one stretch of Central where urban planners are tossing around ideas that will be unveiled at the KiMo Theater Monday night. However, some residents think the city may be getting ahead of itself.

“There’s a lot of open space where businesses have gone out of business, and I think we should worry about filling those spaces before we add more,” said Audrey Domski, resident.

The proposed changes for Central from Coors all the way to Louisiana are not guaranteed. There is no set funding, these are just ideas.