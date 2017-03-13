California joins legal challenge to revised Trump travel ban

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump's telephones ``wire tapped’’ during last year's election, but Trump isn’t offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is the latest state to join a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday that California would sign on as a plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the ban’s constitutionality.

Becerra said in a statement that the order despite being changed still represents an attack on people based on their religion or national origin.

Democratic attorneys general nationwide are trying to use the court system to thwart the executive branch’s travel order.

Trump’s revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

Related Posts