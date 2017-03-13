Albuquerque woman hopes to create potato chip with New Mexico twist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is hoping to make her state proud by creating a potato chip with a New Mexico twist.

It’s no secret, green chile is associated with New Mexico, but Albuquerque native Heather Taush wants it to be associated with the nation.

“I just think green chile is really special and the rest of the nation needs to experience our little slice of heaven here,” said Taush.

So to do that, she entered the Lay’s ‘Do Us a Flavor’ contest. She created the chip flavor, “Green Chile Cheese Fries.”

“I’m a native New Mexican born and raised in Albuquerque, so I’ve had my fill of chile cheeses fries,” said Taush.

The competition lets contestants send in their ideas for a new chip flavor. It’s currently up against flavors like Banana Split and Cheese Jerky.

According to the Lay’s website, the winner will not only get their chip flavor in stores, but also $1 million.

KRQE News 13 asked people in Albuquerque if they would try the chip.

“I like green chile. I like potato chips,” said Steve Janecky. “So I think the two go together pretty well.”

If it wins, people said it could only be a good thing for the state.

“If the idea catches on maybe people would come to New Mexico,” said Rod Groves.

“I think that would be a really great thing for New Mexico,” said Robert LaNeres. “That’s a national presence, it’s a big brand.”

For Taush it’s not about the grand prize, she said it’s about bringing people a taste of New Mexico.

“I think it’s a nice fit,” said Taush. “It makes sense.”

If you would like to take a look at Taush’s chip flavor and vote for it, click here.