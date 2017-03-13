Albuquerque man makes ‘monsta’ sized word search puzzles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man claims he’s making the biggest word search puzzles, ever. His next piece is all inspired by the state of New Mexico.

“I liked word search puzzles, and I decided to see if I could make one. It came to me pretty easy so I said I wonder if I could make a big one, and it came to me pretty easy,” said Nathan Fields.

Fields has been making word search puzzles since 1976. It was an obsession that started with a drafting class in high school.

“Instead of those regular fine word puzzles, I make specialized word search puzzles, something that you’ll enjoy,” he said.

Fast forward to today, he’s named his business ‘Monstafun.” It’s a play on words, saying he makes giant, “monster-sized” word search puzzles. Taking a close look at some of his work, you can notice thousands of little letters. However, he said these puzzles aren’t as intimidating as they appear.

Each puzzle has at least a thousand words and can be as large as a standard living room wall. What makes these puzzles even more impressive, he does it all by myself and takes a few months for each project.

“They say original is the best. I mean I’m sure that you can make computers that can do what I do, but can the computers make them that big?” he said.

Fields is now working on his next project. It will be a New Mexico puzzle book that will feature 37 pages of word searches, and a New Mexico word search poster.

“It’s got all the cities, towns, and counties in the state of New Mexico,” he said.

Fields said if you’re worried about finding every word in one of his puzzles, the answers are attached to each one.

He is now trying to get sponsors to help him publish his puzzles at a faster rate.

If you would like to get in touch with him to purchase one of his puzzles, you can reach him on his Monstafun Facebook page.