NMSU earns a 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- After defeating CSU Bakersfield on Saturday night, the New Mexico State Aggies Men’s Basketball team found out on Sunday afternoon that they will be playing 3 seed Baylor in the upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament.

This is the Aggies return to the Tournament after not playing at this stage last year. This team did receive a lot of recognition from national media outlets, and even ESPN, for their winning streak earlier in the year. The team sputtered a little bit down the stretch, with defense playing a major role.

Coach Paul Weir is optimistic about the upcoming tournament, but says his team’s defense will need to be at their best. “I don’t know a whole lot on Baylor at this point. I don’t want to comment on what they are and what they aren’t, but for us obviously taking care of our business, defensive rebounding will be important.”

Paul Weir also became the first 1st year head coach since the great Lou Henson, back in 1966, to lead his Aggies to the NCAA Tournament. 14-NMSU and 3-Baylor will play on Friday at 10:40 am.