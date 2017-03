GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE)– An officer was critically injured after a shooting in northwestern New Mexico.

It happened early Sunday morning on the Navajo Nation near Prewitt which is just west of Grants.

FBI officials say a Navajo Police Officer was responding to a domestic violence call when the shooting happened.

That officer was airlifted to UNMH.

Officials say they have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

