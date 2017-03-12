Matthew Griego ready for his toughest challenge yet as a pro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On March 18, the Albuquerque Convention Center will host three undefeated local boxers in an action pack boxing card. Undefeated Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is set to headline this boxing card, and will be taking on David Martino. Griego is currently 6-0 with 6 KOs, and this one should be interesting as all of Martino’s wins have been by knockout.

“It will be my first 6 rounder and hopefully it goes to that. i mean, if not that is great we get him out of there early, but it would be good to go all the rounds so i get that ring experience. I will be able to show the fans my real skill”, said Matthew Griego.

The Diamond Boy has even been doing some different things to help him, as he has sparred with one of the best strikers in MMA, John Dodson.

“John Dodson has some really quick feet, i thought my feet were quick, but he has some really fast feet. He is really strong man and that’s good too, so the guys that get in there that are my weight are not going to be as strong as him. I really doubt it”, said Griego.

The event is going on March 18th in the Kiva Auditorium at the Convention Center. To find out more about this boxing card and ticket pricing go to this website.

https://www.rumbleinrio.org/