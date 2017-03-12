John’s Sunday Evening Forecast

A dry cold front will move into eastern New Mexico Monday. This will cool temperatures there while central and western New Mexico remain mild. Despite the cooler and breezy conditions east, the cold front will carry little to no moisture, so expect mostly sunny skies across most of the state.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the state and dominate our weather through the rest of the week. The ridge will do a good job of warming the state up as well. Expect temperatures to steadily climb through the workweek. By next week, afternoon highs in Albuquerque will top 80°!