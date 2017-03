ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Hundreds gathered in Albuquerque this weekend in support of human rights.

Amnesty International USA wrapped up its annual general meeting Saturday.

Four-hundred activists from across the country turned out including fifty from Albuquerque, hosting and attending training workshops on promoting human rights around the globe.

Organizers say a big topic was immigrant rights after President Trump’s promises to crack down on people living in the U.S. illegally.