Four people in custody, accused of construction site thefts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of thieves is now behind bars, accused of targeting construction sites. Home builders said they’re fed up with people stealing from their sites and now they’re taking matters into their own hands to track them down.

The home builders working on a house near Unser and Rainbow said they’ve seen an increase in people stealing their appliances and cabinets. They want to remain anonymous, fearing retaliation. However, they said they have found a solution.

“We’re going to band together and put GPS tracking devices on these commonly stolen items,” said the homebuilder.

According to a criminal complaint, police said Josue Garcia-Garcia, Valeria Pinon-Gamboa, Ubaldo Terrazas, and Ruben Pinon-Gamboa kicked in the door at that home, stealing $4000 worth of cabinets. They then took them to a home near 98th and Tower.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen some of these suspects. Just last month, Valeria Pinon-Gamboa was arrested after a crime spree of stealing amil and credit cards. Then last year, Josue Garcia-Garcia was accused of ramming his truck into his girlfriend’s home after getting into an argument with her.

Neighbors in the area are worried, and didn’t want to show their faces on camera, but they said they’re taking action.

“Many houses on this street, because of that, because we want to protect our values, a lot of us we’re putting security cameras around the house,” said the resident.

All four suspects appeared before a judge today. While most of them remained quiet, Ubaldo Terrazas tried to make his plea to the judge.

“I’ve been trying to stay out of trouble because my mom passed away a few years ago,” said Terrazas. “My dad hasn’t. He’s still alive but he’s like giving up on life. All he does is get drunk and everything, so it’s kind of difficult to keep going in the world,” he continued.

Police said they do see a lot of property thefts at construction sites and encourage all home builders and homeowners to keep a close eye on their appliances.