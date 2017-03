ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Firefighters, police officers and paramedics shaved their heads Saturday in the name of childhood cancer research.

Those volunteers gathered at the Santa Ana Star Center to donate to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

People paid $20 to get their heads shaved, or $50 for a shave and a shirt.

Organizers of the annual event aimed to raise $60,000.