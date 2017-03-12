Family moving cross-country loses everything to Albuquerque thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A family moving all of their belongings cross-country is now left with nothing more than their suitcases thanks to the work of a couple brazen thieves caught on camera.

Brian and Kristin Jordan stopped in Albuquerque for the night on their way moving from Alabama to Oregon, but when they came out of their La Quinta Inn motel room Saturday morning near Menaul and University they made a devastating discovery. Their truck and trailer with everything they own inside was gone and their other truck was also burglarized.

Albuquerque Police say they’re looking for the two suspects seen in a dark-colored suburban.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to call police.

If you wish to help the Jordan Family, feel free to contact them here.