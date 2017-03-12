Elijah Brown could face 1-game suspension next season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Lobos are out of any post game tournaments, but the team is still making headlines. Lobo junior guard Elijah brown is reportedly facing a 1 game suspension after “The Trip” in UNM Mountain West Tournament game against Fresno State. The play ended with Brown getting a flagrant 1, and according to Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal, Brown will be suspended for one game next season.

This is if Elijah Brown even returns for his senior season. It is still up in air at this point if Elijah will return next year as he told KRQE Sports Director Van Tate he is taking time to think about things.