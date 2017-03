SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year and a tax package are one step closer to the Governor’s desk.

That is according to The Santa Fe New Mexican.

The Senate passed two bills Saturday, which would raise more than $300 million depending on which new taxes and fees are signed and vetoed by Gov. Susana Martinez.

But first, both proposals will need to go through the House again for a final passage because of Senate amendments.