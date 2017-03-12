Bernalillo County: Nonprofit partnership led to misuse of money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Cutting ties– a local, non-profit said it is surprised and saddened Bernalillo County severed their long-time partnership, but the county says that partnership had turned into a misuse of money.

The county points to a clause in the state constitution prohibiting local governments from donating to private groups, but the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Council says– the co-sponsorship exempted it from that clause.

Perplexed and dismayed– they are strong words from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Council Founder Jewel Hall, after she says Bernalillo County terminated their longstanding co-sponsorship.

The organization helps to award college scholarships to local, high school seniors, in honor of Dr. King.

For 27 years, Hall says the county helped them do it, by providing in-kind donations, until now.

“It says local governments cant subsidize or donate to a private, non-profit corporation,” said Bernalillo County spokesperson Tia Bland.

“In-kind” donations refer to free goods and service, not cash.

Bland cites the anti-donation clause from the New Mexico Constitution as the reason why.

She says County Manager Julie Baca had no idea Bernalillo was shelling out so many resources to the council.

“There has been some flexibility in interpreting what is allowable and what isn’t. But, in this case, our county legal department felt it was really over the line,” Bland explained.

Bland says the county employees were appointed to act as executive secretary for the council, over the years, and performed administrative duties in preparation for the group’s annual scholarship awards.

“Including attending monthly board meetings during the course of the business day, coming back to the office and transcribing those emails and sending them back to board members,” she said.

Yet, Bland says it consumed about 80-percent of their work day during that six-month preparation period.

“We just can’t continue providing a full-time county employee and purchasing supplies using county money for the organization,” said Bland.

The county points to its former human resources director, Renetta Torres, for the misstep.

Torres is a board member and former Vice President of the council.

She recently resigned, after more than a decade in the position, amid accusations of nepotism.

“Renetta Torres was Director of the HR Department for 15 or 16 years so, for, quite possibly for that length of time, there has probably been some level of support provided,” said Bland. “Has it always been to the extent as it is now?…I don’t know.”

Representatives says it’s unclear, at this point, whether Torres knew the limitations of the anti-donation clause.

“I think the anti-donation clause is confusing to a lot of people. And there have been various interpretations as to what it means,” Bland said.

“To go after Renetta is terrible,” Hall said.

Hall tells KRQE News 13 the allegations against Torres are false and retaliatory. She says she had a relationship with the county long before Torres became its human resources director. Bland says she did not know whether the practice was taking place before Torres.

Hall also says the county employees who did work for them always worked fewer than 40 hours a year.

She sent KRQE News 13 a resolution passed in 2005, recognizing the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee and pledging in-kind support and resources. Hall also passed along one from 2010 for support of a memorial board.

County officials says these resolutions pertained to a particular plan for a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial and did not commit the county to continuing support. However, Hall claims these documents prove the county condoned in-kind services for the non-profit, since the memorial groups were off-shoots of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Council.

Bland insists the county still supports “the mission and vision of the organization” and would like to partner with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Council “in ways that are allowable.”