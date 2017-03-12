Bernalillo County holds release party for 2nd Bernco Bernie book

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Bernalillo County’s favorite spokes-sheep is back to entertain and educate kids with a new book.

The county held a release party at the Hiland Theater Saturday for it’s second book featuring Bernco Bernie, a sheep who explores the region with her pal Mister Roadrunner.

In the new adventure called Another Day to Play, told in both English and Spanish, the duo explores attractions like local produce and ecology.

The book was paid for by the State Tourism Department and are available at libraries and other county facilities.