Albuquerque woman arrested accused of threatening boyfriend with weapons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque woman was arrested after police say she went after her boyfriend with a gun and a knife.

It happened Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood near Indian School and Carlisle.

According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Maride Chavez got in an argument with her boyfriend while he was packing his bags to leave when she pulled a gun on him.

When he was able to get the gun away from her, police say she then threatened him with a knife.

The man escaped and called police.

Chavez is charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.