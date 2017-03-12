Albuquerque man behind bars, accused of shooting at another car on I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after police said he shot at a car on I-25, creating a danger to other drivers.

According to a criminal complaint, police said Fabian Gutierrez and three other people were in a stolen car near a home, something the homeowner found suspicious because his house had recently been burglarized.

The owner decided to follow the car Gutierrez was in, to get a license plate number. However, police said as the cars went on I25 South from Gibson, Gutierrez and his passenger each fired three shots at the homeowner’s car.

Los Lunas Police later chased that car on I-25, eventually leading to the arrest of the accused shooters.

Today the judge made sure not to let Gutierrez off the hook.

“I’m going to go ahead and continue the bond at $45,000 cash or surety in light of the, this being the fourth arrest in four months for a felony,” said Judge Michelle Castillo Dowler.

One of those cases was just last month where deputies said he also caused a danger on the road. Bernalillo County Deputies said he tried to avoid a traffic stop by turning off his car lights. That also led to a chase.

Gutierrez has a history of charges for car theft, and warrants for not showing up in court. Many of those prior cases have been dismissed.

Two women were also in the car at the time of the shooting on I-25. Police said they got away.