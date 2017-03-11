UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs says Craig Neal will return

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It was a rough weekend for Lobo Basketball as both the men and women exited the Mountain West Tournament after losing their first game. This isn’t new for Craig Neal though, as this marks his 3rd straight season as head coach where his Lobos go “1 and done” at the Tournament.

Fans have not been quiet with their scrutiny of Coach Neal this season, and after this loss the scrutiny continued. With the recent firing of Yvonne Sanchez, with Paul Krebs saying that the program expects to be in the NCAA Tournament, could Neal be in a very hot seat. Well on Saturday afternoon UNM Athletic Director, Paul Krebs silenced the critics and said that Coach Neal will in fact return next season.

”In order to end speculation, I’m announcing that Craig Neal will return and coach the men’s basketball team next season. The team went through a very difficult season with several injuries to key players that hindered the quest for a championship, and we were in contention until the final three weeks. Off the court, the team continues to be leaders in the classroom and in the community. I have high expectations of the program, as does Craig, and our on-court performance needs to improve. We have an excellent incoming recruiting class and we fully expect to return Lobo Basketball to the high level of excellence and achievement that our fans deserve.”

—-Paul Krebs, Vice President for Athletics

Coach Neal wrapped up his 4th season as a 5 seed in the Mountain West Tournament finishing with a 17-14 overall record. His record over his 4 season span now comes in at 76-52. As a head Coach Neal has not been to the NCAA Tournament since his first season.