SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A revised state budget plan that would slightly increase funding for public schools and the judiciary, while shaving money from universities and colleges, heads to the Senate.

The Senate Finance Committee passed a rewrite version of the House-approved proposal.

It would begin for the 2018 fiscal year.

The $6.1 billion general fund spending plan would stabilize state agencies after lawmakers slashed current-year spending in most departments.