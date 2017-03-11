Mark’s Saturday Forecast

A cold front moving in northeastern New Mexico over the weekend spreading more clouds and the chance of a spot shower. Here in the metro area we will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. Our weather pattern remain fairly quiet over the next week as high pressure works back in to start next week. There is a pattern change on the way but it probably won’t come until the third week of March.

Cooler air will start to invade the east today as a cold front slides from northeast to southwest across the state through the weekend. Temperatures in the east wing dip by about 10° as the front moves in today and into Sunday. Here in the Albuquerque area there really won’t be enough cold air to dip temperatures much but we will knock off a few degrees between Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy skies. High-pressure sets back up for most of next week.