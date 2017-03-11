Man behind bars accused of raping unconscious wife in southeast Albuquerque parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A man accused of raping his wife while she was passed out in a church parking lot is behind bars.

It happened Friday afternoon at a church near Pennsylvania and Lomas next to a school where children were outside at recess.

According to a criminal complaint a witness spotted 31-year-old Wesley Dawes on the ground having sex with a woman who turned out to be his wife.

Officers say Dawes’ wife was unconscious and later told them she had been drinking all day because she was upset over the death of a family member.

In court Saturday the state argued Dawes presents a serious danger to the public.

The judge agreed to hold Dawes without bail.