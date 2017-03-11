Local Albuquerque restaurant holds S’more Life Challenge for a good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Amateur culinary artists entered a competition to see who could make the most delicious s’mores Saturday.

Contestants entered their s’more recipes into the S’more Life Challenge at Delish Restaurant in Albuquerque with proceeds going to APS Title I project helping homeless students.

The owner of Delish says s’mores are already one of the restaurant’s menu staples featuring marshmallows, brownies and graham crackers made from scratch in-house.

If you want to check out the winning s’more recipe it will be featured on Delish’s menu for the next three months with 20 percent of each purchase going to APS Title I.