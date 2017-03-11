Lobo Baseball wins 5th straight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Baseball continues their hot streak at the plate, as they defeated San Jose State 11-1. UNM had 19 hits and 3 homeruns in this conference match up. Luis Gonzales had 2 dingers in the Lobo win along with Jack Zoellner who hit his 7th homerun of the season.

UNM betters to 9-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play. The Lobos had a solid performance out of Tyler Stevens, he went all 9 giving up only 1 run on 4 hits, but he also had 8 strikeouts.

Game 2 of the Lobos 3 game series with the Spartans starts at 1:30 pm on Saturday.