John’s Saturday Evening Forecast

As a back door cold front pushes across New Mexico, a gusty east canyon wind will set up for the Albuquerque metro area tonight. The winds will die down across the Albuquerque metro area Sunday morning, but another storm system passing north will keep most of New Mexico on the breezy side Sunday afternoon.

As the storm departs, another back door cold front will work into the east, dropping temperatures there for Monday. A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather through the rest of the week, providing plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Temperatures will warm through the end of the week.